Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.71.

EL stock opened at $208.96 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $151.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,936,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

