ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:LMLP)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSEARCA LMLP opened at $17.41 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.