Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,841,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after acquiring an additional 356,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,685,000 after acquiring an additional 61,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,274,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,448,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.58. 1,243,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,080. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $93.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

