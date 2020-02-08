EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.41.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 157,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,919,582.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,480. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 727,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

