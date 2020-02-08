Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Evolus stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 721,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $323.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 4.30. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Evolus by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Evolus by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Evolus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

