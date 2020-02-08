Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

XOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ XOG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.07. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $88,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

