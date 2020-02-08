Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 17.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.