Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

