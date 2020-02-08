F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of F5 Networks worth $62,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,031 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.19 and a one year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Nomura cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.06.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

