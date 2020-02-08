Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $50.98, $20.33 and $13.77. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $442,312.00 and approximately $2,169.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.48 or 0.05881138 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024310 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00128845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.