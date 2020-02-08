Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Media headlines about Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Atlassian earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Atlassian’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.00. 1,018,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,279. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.32, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $99.77 and a 12-month high of $153.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

