Ferguson’s (FERG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,773.41 ($89.10).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 7,440 ($97.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,040.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,509.12.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.