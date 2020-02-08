Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RACE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.86.

Ferrari stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.76. 257,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari has a one year low of $122.78 and a one year high of $176.58.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

