Filtronic’s (FTC) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Filtronic (LON:FTC) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON FTC opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 million and a PE ratio of -15.83. Filtronic has a 12 month low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.85 ($0.16).

Get Filtronic alerts:

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.