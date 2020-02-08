Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,598,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,472,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 161,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,895,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $99.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

