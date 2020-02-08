Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $140,000 in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $29,103,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,079,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,551,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 297.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 908,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 679,783 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 146.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 624,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 371,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,220,000 after buying an additional 265,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

