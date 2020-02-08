Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 940.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,494. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $94.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.