Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after acquiring an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

