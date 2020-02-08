Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

