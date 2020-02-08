Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 166.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 26.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $51.58 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

