FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.08 million.FireEye also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEYE. Bank of America lowered FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 4,798,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

