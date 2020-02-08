FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.08 million.FireEye also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEYE. Bank of America lowered FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 4,798,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Earnings History and Estimates for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit