FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.05–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $222-226 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.67 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 4,798,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,514. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

FEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

