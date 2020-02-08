First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $6.40 Price Target at B. Riley

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $8.10 to $6.40 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AG. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.97.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.35.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after buying an additional 149,507 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after buying an additional 680,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $19,628,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 177,402 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

