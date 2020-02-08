First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stake in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 576,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 788,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3,177.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,155,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,491 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 577,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXMD shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of TXMD opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

