First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Yeti were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yeti by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yeti by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yeti by 1,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.91. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yeti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $23,788,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock valued at $71,643,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

