First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 50,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 566,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 127,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,826 shares of company stock worth $8,453,263. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

