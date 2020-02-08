First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Inphi were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get Inphi alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IPHI. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of IPHI opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. Inphi’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.