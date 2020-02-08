First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 479 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

NYSE BC opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

