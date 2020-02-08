First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 126.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 1,287,141 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Five9 by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,163,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 97,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,464.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $76.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,111,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,013,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $496,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,018. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

