First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cree were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cree by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Charter Equity initiated coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $47.06 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

