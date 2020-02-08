First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after buying an additional 438,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 721,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

SUI stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.23. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $166.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

