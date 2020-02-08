First National Corp MA ADV Sells 419 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.