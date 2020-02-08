First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $60,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.90.

NYSE:GD opened at $186.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

