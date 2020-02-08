First Trust Advisors LP Buys 270,288 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,288 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $61,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after acquiring an additional 251,476 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth about $232,393,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 928,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,345,000 after acquiring an additional 82,507 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.