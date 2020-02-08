First Trust Advisors LP Buys 75,594 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $65,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average is $149.96.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

