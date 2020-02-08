First Trust Advisors LP Has $57.94 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $57,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock valued at $32,958,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $555.74 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $556.01. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.