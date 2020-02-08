First Trust Advisors LP Has $66.90 Million Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,912 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $66,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RingCentral by 285.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,665.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $207.47 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $211.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -506.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.17 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

