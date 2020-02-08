First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 251,771 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,771 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Equity Residential worth $68,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Equity Residential by 9.6% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,935,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,107,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,094,000 after buying an additional 207,011 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after buying an additional 493,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.87 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total transaction of $372,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,578. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

