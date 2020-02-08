First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $59,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,022,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Hubbell by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average is $138.68. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.58 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

