FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FSV traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 139,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,706. FirstService has a 1 year low of $83.02 and a 1 year high of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

