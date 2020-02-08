Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.08.

FISV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. 2,372,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,939. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

