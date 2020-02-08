Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.08.
FISV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. 2,372,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,939. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In related news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.