Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBC. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 262,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,722. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,172.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $167,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 121.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 238.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.