FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Shares Up 1%

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67, 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.