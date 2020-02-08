Florin Court Capital LLP Buys 10,100 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 396,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.42. 590,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,200. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33.

