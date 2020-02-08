Florin Court Capital LLP Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.41. The stock had a trading volume of 534,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,696. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $107.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

