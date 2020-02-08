Florin Court Capital LLP Takes $939,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 0.4% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.18% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 563,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.33. 517,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

