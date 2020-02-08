Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00 to $1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.206 billion to $4.289 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.20 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,866. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Flowers Foods news, CMO Debo Mukherjee bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.