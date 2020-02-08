Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Receives $12.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLDM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 105.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLDM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. 620,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $265.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

