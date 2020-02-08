FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.45-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.FMC also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.45-6.70 EPS.

FMC traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.85. FMC has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.18.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

