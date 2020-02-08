FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.27-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.75 million.FormFactor also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.27-0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,027. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

